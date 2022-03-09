UBS Group AG Has $6.37 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

