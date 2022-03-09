UBS Group AG Has $6.43 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Autohome worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

