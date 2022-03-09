UBS Group AG Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.