UBS Group AG Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

