UBS Group AG Has $6.62 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period.

FTXO opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

