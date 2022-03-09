UBS Group AG Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $4,757,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

ARDC opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.