UBS Group AG Has $7.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $149.82 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01.

