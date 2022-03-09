UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Shares of APLS opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

