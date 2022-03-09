UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.11% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.