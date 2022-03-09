UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Zuora worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $62,691.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

