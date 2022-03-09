UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

