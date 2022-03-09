UBS Group AG Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.65% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

