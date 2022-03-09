UBS Group AG Purchases 321,127 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Luminar Technologies worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.