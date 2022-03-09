UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,924,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

