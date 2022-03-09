UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

