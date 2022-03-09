UBS Group AG Sells 117,859 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $96,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Barclays by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

