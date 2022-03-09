UBS Group AG Sells 14,429 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Overstock.com worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

