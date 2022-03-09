UBS Group AG Sells 16,086 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Terex worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.