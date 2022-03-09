UBS Group AG Sells 324,300 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Criteo worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Criteo by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Criteo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

