UBS Group AG Sells 69,074 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

