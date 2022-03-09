UBS Group AG Sells 69,074 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.