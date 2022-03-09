UBS Group AG Sells 9,028 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.95% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

PSI opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

