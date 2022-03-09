UBS Group AG Sells 9,105 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

