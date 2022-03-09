UBS Group AG Trims Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 93.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.