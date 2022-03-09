UCA Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,428.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $4,428.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,338,111,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,251,385 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

