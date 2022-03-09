Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.38. Ucommune International shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,622 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

