Umbrella Network Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $712,717.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00236357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

