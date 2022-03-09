Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

UMICY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

