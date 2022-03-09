Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

