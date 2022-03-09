Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits One Day Volume of $60,947.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $60,947.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.05 or 0.06490670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,084.44 or 0.99836141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

