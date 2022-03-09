UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 834.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst stock opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $168.18 and a one year high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

