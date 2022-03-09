Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.