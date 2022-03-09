United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
NYSE:UMC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
