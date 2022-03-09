United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

