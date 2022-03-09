UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $473.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $348.50 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

