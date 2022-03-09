UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 33,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $484.03. 103,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $348.50 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

