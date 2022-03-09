Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

