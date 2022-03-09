Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Shares Down 4.9%

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 4,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMGNF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.