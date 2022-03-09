UnMarshal Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $581,249.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.11 or 0.06424937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.48 or 0.99654805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041149 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

