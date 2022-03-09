UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

