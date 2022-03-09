US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 10.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 30,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Foods by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in US Foods by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

