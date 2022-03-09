Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.50. Utz Brands shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,579 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $179,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

