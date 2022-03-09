Vacasa (VCSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25.

VCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

