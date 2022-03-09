Vacasa (VCSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25.
VCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Vacasa
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
