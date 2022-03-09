Vai Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Vai has a total market cap of $52.20 million and approximately $59,504.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

