Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading Up 2.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 547,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 959,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14.

