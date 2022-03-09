Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Valvoline worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

