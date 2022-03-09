Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.
VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
NYSE:VVV opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
