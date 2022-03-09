Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

