VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading 2.2% Higher

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 25,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

