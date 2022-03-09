VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.40% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

SLX stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.