Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 176,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

