Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $65.88.
