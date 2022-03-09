Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VEU traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 8,690,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

